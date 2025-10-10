Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $644.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $689.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

