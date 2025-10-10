M1 Capital Management LLC Buys 4,718 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

M1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

