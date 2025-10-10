Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

AMGN stock opened at $295.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

