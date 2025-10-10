Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $39.01 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $897,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $408,780,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $779.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.09. The firm has a market cap of $236.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $727.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

