Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.