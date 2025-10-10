Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $9.25 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 316.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.8% in the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 18,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 72.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.