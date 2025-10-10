Blair William & Co. IL Has $156.18 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $156,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

