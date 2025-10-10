Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $215,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,434,575 shares of company stock worth $588,274,010. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.23. The company has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

