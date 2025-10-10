Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys 472 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

