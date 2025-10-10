Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $610.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $611.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.