Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Lifted by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
