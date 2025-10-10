Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Lifted by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.