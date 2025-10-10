Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Increases Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 18.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $41,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $68.74 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

