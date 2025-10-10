Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $953,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

