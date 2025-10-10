Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Reduced by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

