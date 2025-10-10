Cummins Inc. $CMI Position Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 19.0% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $413,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 35.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,873,972.60. The trade was a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $426.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.80. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $440.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.