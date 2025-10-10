WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $509.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.84, a PEG ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

