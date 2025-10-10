Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.58.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

