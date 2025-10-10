Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,878 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0%

PM stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

