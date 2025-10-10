Lee Financial Co Has $5.08 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 42,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 77,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.