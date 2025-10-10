Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

