Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

