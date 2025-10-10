3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

