Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,796 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

