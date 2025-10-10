IFP Advisors Inc Buys 15,625 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.