L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

