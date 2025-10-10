Optas LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Amgen by 60.0% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $295.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

