McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

