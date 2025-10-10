Weaver Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $377.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

