IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,168 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.23 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

