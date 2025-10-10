US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VB stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

