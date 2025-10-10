3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $881,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

