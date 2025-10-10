Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

