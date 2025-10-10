3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys 461 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $507.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.21 and its 200-day moving average is $462.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

