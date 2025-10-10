Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the second quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.5% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $144.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

