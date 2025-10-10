Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $494,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 482,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

