American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 86.1% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.0% in the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $146,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 83,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.55.

American Express Stock Up 0.1%

American Express stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $349.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.