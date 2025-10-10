Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

