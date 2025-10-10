Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $474.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $475.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

