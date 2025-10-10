Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $365.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.60 and a 200-day moving average of $311.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $373.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.