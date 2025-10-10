Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

TSM stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $307.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

