Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vivid Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.6% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $222,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 91,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,579,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ISRG opened at $443.76 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.