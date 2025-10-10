Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $563.77 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.68. The firm has a market cap of $509.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.