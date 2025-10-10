Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $562,221,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.07.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.82.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
