Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $562,221,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.07.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.