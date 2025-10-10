1,970 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

