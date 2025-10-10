Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 210,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.78 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

