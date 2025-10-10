Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 44,954 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

