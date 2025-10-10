Callan Family Office LLC Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

