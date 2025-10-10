Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
