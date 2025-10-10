Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Decreased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

