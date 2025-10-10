NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castellan Group lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 46,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 412,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

